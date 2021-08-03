Cancel
XPeng G3 Earns Top Quality Ranking By J.D. Power In Latest Study

By Tom Moloughney
insideevs.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe popular XPeng G3 compact SUV has been ranked top in quality in the compact battery-powered electric vehicle segment, based on owner experience, according to J.D. Power in its 2021 China New Energy Vehicle Initial Quality Study. With this designation, the XPeng G3 has become the first model to obtain...

