XPeng G3 Earns Top Quality Ranking By J.D. Power In Latest Study

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced that it has been ranked No. 6 on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) National Top 100 List of the largest green power users from the Green Power Partnership (GPP). Equinix also ranks as No. 6 on EPA's Fortune 500® List and No. 4 on EPA's Top 30 Tech & Telecom List. In 2020, Equinix used more than 5.8 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power globally on an annual basis, which represents 100 percent green power coverage of its U.S. operations' total power needs. According to the U.S. EPA, Equinix's green power use of more than 5.8 billion kWh in 2020 is equivalent to the annual electricity use of more than 544,000 average American homes.