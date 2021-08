There is a simple way for making time for God. There is nothing more important than spending regular time with the Lord. In John 15 Jesus said:. Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit by itself, unless it abides in the vine, neither can you, unless you abide in me. I am the vine; you are the branches. Whoever abides in me and I in him, he it is that bears much fruit, for apart from me you can do nothing.