Inside the office of the United Way of Greenville County, phones have been ringing for months. The people on the other end of those phone calls are county residents facing food insecurity, utility shutoffs and the threat of eviction, said United Way of Greenville CEO Meghan Barp. They’re calling the special 211 phone line which was set up by the United Way of Greenville County at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and has since fielded tens of thousands of calls, she said.