MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A heart-warming and happy ending to a disturbing story you saw first on 4 about two dogs abandoned in Pembroke Pines, caught on doorbell video. In late July, someone dumped the two elderly dogs from car near 119th and Taft. The driver is seen opening the back door, then a Jack Russell jumps out onto the street. After that, the door opens again, then the video freezes.