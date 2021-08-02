Surry student-athletes honored for academic excellence
DOBSON – Surry Community College’s student-athletes continue to excel both on the field and in the classroom. Surry Community is one of only six colleges in Region 10 to have a team named a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Academic Team. The college also had nine individuals recognized by the NJCAA for academic excellence, which was fifth-highest among North Carolina’s Community College system.www.mtairynews.com
