Surry County, NC

Surry student-athletes honored for academic excellence

By Cory Smith
Mount Airy News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOBSON – Surry Community College’s student-athletes continue to excel both on the field and in the classroom. Surry Community is one of only six colleges in Region 10 to have a team named a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Academic Team. The college also had nine individuals recognized by the NJCAA for academic excellence, which was fifth-highest among North Carolina’s Community College system.

