Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Patients request doctor's notes to avoid COVID vaccine

By Kim Russell
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tr9V_0bFoKDrS00

Want your job? Get vaccinated. That is the message from more and more employers around metro Detroit as the COVID-19 Delta variant threatens Michigan with what medical leaders warn could be another public health disaster.

Beaumont, Trinity, Henry Ford, and Ascension Health have all sent out notices to workers. They will be requiring employees and doctors to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Some of those workers are calling on their doctors for help avoiding the shot.

7 Action News has covered protests, as workers and others against COVID-19 vaccine mandates spoke out. Now doctors around metro Detroit are reporting an increase in patients coming to them asking for medical exemption letters.

“I am hoping the medical community all stands together and says you need your vaccine,” said Dr. Joel Fishbain, the Medical Director for Infection Prevention at Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe.

Dr. Fishbain says most doctors believe in the vaccine. More than 95% are vaccinated. He says there are very few people who truly should qualify for a medical exemption.

“Unless you are allergic to one of the components I haven’t seen any significant reasons not to. In the first place, it is not a live virus vaccine. We do recommend avoiding live virus vaccines in people with immune systems that cannot handle it. This is NOT a live virus vaccine. So that exclusion would not apply,” said Dr. Fishbain.

“In fact, I said it three times today. This is the time to get it,” said Dr. Yuliya Malayev, DO, MPH, Metro Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Dr. Malayev says some patients are asking for an exemption due to pregnancy or concerns the vaccine could impact fertility. She says The CDC has data on more than 130 thousand women who have gotten vaccinated while pregnant, or who then became vaccinated.

Researchers have found no statistical difference in problems between those vaccinated and those in the general population.

Dr. Malayev says the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM), issued new statements just last week on vaccinations. They are strongly recommending that all pregnant individuals be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“ACOG is recommending vaccination of pregnant individuals because we have evidence of the safe and effective use of the vaccine during pregnancy from many tens of thousands of reporting individuals, because we know that COVID-19 infection puts pregnant people at increased risk of severe complications, and because it is clear from the current vaccination rates that people need to feel confident in the safety and protective value of the COVID-19 vaccines,” said J. Martin Tucker, MD, FACOG, president of ACOG. “Pregnant individuals should feel confident that choosing COVID-19 vaccination not only protects them but also protects their families and communities.”

Dr. Malayev says COVID can be devastating for anyone, but pregnant women are at higher risk for severe complications.

“We’re seeing them on the ventilators. There was recently a mom who had a double lung transplant just here at Henry Ford Hospital. Can you imagine being a new mom who had a double lung transplant and then having a new baby to take care of when all of this could have been preventable? When you have the option to do something, to take something that is a vaccine, that is relatively safe, the particles of which are not showing up in your placenta, in your umbilical cord blood, or in any way in your baby and you have this opportunity to protect them for at least 6 months by placental antibody transfer, why aren’t you taking that chance?” Said Dr. Malayev.

Doctors say while the medical reasons for an exemption from getting the vaccine are rare, if you have questions about your specific health, talk to your doctor.

Comments / 0

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Vaccinations#Covid#Ascension Health#Cdc#Smfm#Facog#Henry Ford Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthcheckupnewsroom.com

Do I Need a Vaccine if I Already Had COVID-19?

One of the most common questions our experts hear is, “Why do I need to get the COVID-19 vaccine if I’ve already had COVID?”. It’s a good question and one that Mary Suzanne Whitworth, M.D., medical director of Infectious Diseases at Cook Children’s understands. “It can be confusing because there...
POTUSWashington Post

An unvaccinated radio host is sick with covid. His family is ‘elated’ listeners are now getting the vaccine.

When his brother first caught the novel coronavirus, Mark Valentine did not think he was suffering too much. Phil Valentine continued posting regularly on Facebook, joked about his condition and even hosted a segment for his conservative talk radio show on WTN-FM in Nashville. He had chosen not to get the vaccine and frequently mocked Democrats’ campaigns to drive more people to get the shot. When the brothers spoke on the phone a few days after Phil tested positive in early July, he told Mark that he was already feeling better.
Public HealthPosted by
The Conversation Africa

Reluctant to be vaccinated for COVID-19? Here are six myths you can put to rest

South Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout programme, outlined by the Ministry of Health, had three phases, starting with the most vulnerable population. Phase one included all the frontline healthcare workers. They received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Phase 2 vaccinated people over 60 years old and those in congregate settings. The third and final phase, now under way, covers the remaining South African population.
Public HealthPosted by
ScienceAlert

Something in Patients' Eyes Could Reveal The Presence of 'Long COVID', Doctors Say

The punishing symptoms of long COVID are largely invisible to the eye, but new research suggests one of the hallmarks of the disease could literally be staring us in the face. Long COVID refers to a staggering range of debilitating symptoms that up to 30 percent of patients endure long after recovering from acute SARS-CoV-2 infection, including brain fog, headaches, fatigue, loss of taste and/or smell, and more. Many of these discomforts aren't always obvious on the outside, but according to a new study, long COVID might actually be detectable in the eyes of patients, in the form of nerve damage that can...
Public Healthdeseret.com

These fully vaccinated people got COVID-19. None of them were hospitalized

There was recently a coronavirus outbreak at a hospital in Las Vegas — but none of the employees, 10 of whom were fully vaccinated, were hospitalized from the virus. Per Las Vegas Review-Journal, 11 workers at the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas were infected with the novel coronavirus. Of those 11, 10 of them were fully vaccinated against the virus.
PharmaceuticalsWRAL

Fact check: If you had COVID, should you get the vaccine?

As the U.S. tries to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates, skeptics on social media are challenging the efficacy of vaccines for people who were previously infected by the virus. Dr. Joseph Mercola, an osteopathic physician identified as a top spreader of anti-vaccine misinformation on Facebook, dismissed the need for vaccination in...
Kidsdeseret.com

Here’s when children under 12 can get COVID-19 vaccines

Children under 12 years old won’t have a COVID-19 vaccine available to them until sometime this winter, according to NBC News. The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that emergency authorization for COVID-19 vaccines for children under 12 years old will come in midwinter 2021, according to NBC News. The...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Health Servicesqcitymetro.com

Novant doctor says younger people are being admitted to hospitals with Covid

As Covid-19 infections resurge, Novant Health reports that the average age of its Covid patients who require a hospital stay has dropped to 47 years old. That’s a significant decline from earlier this year, when the average age of Covid patients admitted to a Novant hospital was 61, Dr. David Priest, Novant’s chief safety, quality and epidemiology officer, said Monday.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘I am more worried for children than I have ever been’: Pediatrician reveals how pandemic is impacting kids

A Texas pediatrician has revealed her concerns that another wave of coronavirus in the US could be devastating for children in the country, saying she is “more worried” than ever for their wellbeing.Heather Haq, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine and a pediatric hospitalist at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post detailing her concerns.The doctor explained how she routinely cares for children admitted with Covid-19 at a children’s hospital in Houston.She said minors are experiencing a range of symptoms from “newborns with fevers” to “school-age kids whose bodies are...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Teen COVID-19 patient on ventilator entering 'recovery stage,' doctor says

A doctor helping to care for a Florida teen who has been in a coma while battling COVID-19 said she is entering the recovery stage, bringing hope to her devastated relatives. "It’s very encouraging," Dr. Jennifer Davis, who is helping to care for 15-year-old Paulina Velasquez at Broward Health Main Campus, told Local10.com. "Probably the first week of her treatment she was very, very ill, unstable I would say, and now she’s definitely on the recovery stage."
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Anthony Fauci Drops News About Covid Vaccines

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been making a lot of headlines lately regarding gloomy news about the novel coronavirus. He dropped some sad news about the disease. Fauci released pretty unsettling news about the coronavirus pandemic. Yahoo News notes that Fauci believes that lockdowns the country saw last year are not...
Public HealthValueWalk

Is There A Duty To Treat Unvaccinated Adult Patients?

Is There a Duty to Treat Unvaccinated Adult Patients? Risking Life, Health, and Family For Russian Roulette Players. Issues Around Providing Medical Care To Unvaccinated Patients. WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 19, 2021) - Now that virtually all deaths and serious illnesses from COVID-19 are caused by people's own unwillingness to accept...

Comments / 0

Community Policy