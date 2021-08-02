Cancel
NBA

Report: Dwight Howard Agrees To Return To Lakers

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dwight Howard is signing on a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, the athlete’s agent told The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Howard’s deal was presumably for one year for the veteran minimum, which he has made for three seasons in a row, including the 2019-20 season that he spent with the Lakers.

Howard won a title with the Lakers in 2020 and then left to the Philadelphia 76ers last season, and remains with them now.

