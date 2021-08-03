Cancel
Milwaukee County, WI

MCTS Freeway Flyers routes to resume at the end of the month

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
The Milwaukee County Transit System is resuming service for all Freeway Flyers routes on Aug. 30 after suspending the service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MCTS will be resuming service for routes 40, 43, 44, 46, 48, 49, 79, and 143 with some schedule adjustments, according to a statement Monday.

The transit system suspended the Freeway Flyers, which operate mostly between Park & Ride lots and downtown Milwaukee on weekday mornings and afternoons, in March of last year. The service was experiencing low ridership with more people working from home then.

With businesses welcoming workers back to offices, MCTS decided it was time to resume the service. However, Freeway Flyers will be making fewer trips compared to pre-pandemic.

View the routes here:

Mask requirements on the buses remain in place.

