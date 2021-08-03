Cancel
Sarasota, FL

Manatee Affected By Red Tide Rescued And Being Treated At ZooTampa’s Critical Care Center

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
TAMPA, FL. – As red tide continues to affect the Florida coastline causing a severe impact to marine life, a manatee was rescued today near Sarasota by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and brought to ZooTampa by Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium for life-saving care.

The female is the twenty-third patient treated this year at the Zoo’s David A. Straz, Jr Critical Care Center, one of only four facilities of its kind that specializes in the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of sick, injured, and orphaned manatees.

During the first 24 hours, the manatee will be closely monitored by a dedicated team of animal care and medical professional with assisted respiration.

Red tide is caused by a species of algae that secretes a toxin that affects the nervous system. When ingested, it can cause seizures and paralysis in manatees who can drown because they cannot rise to the surface to breathe.

“With the fate of Florida’s manatees at a crossroads, we continue our unwavering commitment to a species that has been at the heart of our mission for more than 20 years,” stated Dr. Cynthia Stringfield, senior vice president of animal health, conservation, and education.

“Finding a conservation solution to the manatee crisis will take a collaborative effort by experts, scientists and the public. Whether it is providing animal rescue or veterinary support to manatees and other species, the professional staff at ZooTampa stand ready to help however we can,” said Stringfield.

ZooTampa is a leader in wildlife conservation of Florida and throughout the world. Its state-of-the-art David A Straz Jr. center has cared for more than 500 injured, sick and orphaned manatees with the majority returned to Florida waters.

A dedicated team of animal care and medical staff tend to manatees 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. ZooTampa is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and is an active member of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP), a cooperative group of non-profit, private, state, and federal entities dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, release, and monitoring of manatees.

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida DOH, DeSantis Issues Emergency Rules In Line With ‘Parents Bill Of Rights’

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health and State Board of Education issued Emergency Rules to protect parents’ freedom to choose what is best for their children. These rules are pursuant to Executive Order 21-175 and encourage a practical and effective in-person learning environment for Florida’s schoolchildren during the upcoming school year, while preventing the unnecessary removal of healthy students from school and safeguarding the rights of parents and their children.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Police In Georgia Warn Of Fentanyl-Laced Gummy Bears

A police department in Georgia is warning residents about fentanyl-laced hard candies resembling gummy bears. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department posted on social media Wednesday about the fentanyl-laced candies. The perpetrators “infused” melted Jolly Ranchers with fentanyl, then molded them to look like gummy bears and rewrapped them in the Jolly Rancher wrappers, Lieutenant Shaun Barnett of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department told the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Hillsborough County, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Hillsborough County Extends Local State Of Emergency

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – Hillsborough County’s state of local emergency enacted in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is extended for another seven-day period. Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise today signed an extension of the declaration under authority authorized by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and the Board of County...
Tampa, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

15-Year-Old Tampa Boy Dies After Being Stabbed Friday

TAMPA, FL. – A 15-year-old boy had died after being stabbed in an altercation, according to police. Investigators say at 3:45 am on Friday, the 15-year-old male victim was in the area of N. Packwood and W. Sligh Ave when he was involved in an altercation with an unidentified suspect, who stabbed the 15-year-old boy.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Body Camera Footage Shows Chaos, Confusion As Police Rushed To Scene Of Collapsed Florida Tower

Body camera footage released Tuesday shows police officers’ initial response to the Surfside, Florida, condominium collapse that left 98 dead. “There’s a lot of dust. I can barely see anything,” a Surfside Police officer said, video shows. “Is anybody there? This is huge. I mean, humongous. It’s gone. The whole back of the building is gone.” The Champlain Towers South condo collapsed on June 24, 2020, at around 2:00 a.m.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Former Florida Deputy Arrested For Lying On Federal Firearm Forms At Gun Dealer

A former deputy in Florida was arrested for lying on federal paperwork to purchase multiple guns from a dealer. Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announced the arrest of Kenyari Devaughnte Brewton, 26, Ocala, on a criminal complaint charging him with eight counts of knowingly causing a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) to maintain false information in its official records.

