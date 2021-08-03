Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympics Latest: British cyclist Clancy retires with injury

Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SyTWl_0bFoJLt300

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

British track cyclist Ed Clancy withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics and announced his retirement because of an ongoing back and sciatica injury, hours before his pursuit team was scheduled to compete in its first-round ride.

Charlie Tanfield will replace him alongside Ethan Hayter, Ethan Vernon and Ollie Wood in the four-man lineup.

Clancy has been part of the gold medal-winning pursuit squad during the last three Olympic cycles. He also has a bronze medal in the multidiscipline omnium while spending just over 20 years on the national team

Clancy said he was “absolutely gutted that my Olympic career has ended this way."

But he said he wants the rest of the team to have the best chance of winning a medal

The medal rounds of the team pursuit take place Wednesday.

___

MEDAL ALERT

Sena Irie of Japan has claimed the first-ever women’s featherweight boxing gold medal with a unanimous decision over the Philippines’ Nesthy Petecio.

Irie became the first female boxer to win a medal for Japan when she secured the first gold of the Tokyo boxing tournament by sweeping the third round on all five judges’ cards at the Kokugikan Arena. Irie’s crisper punches won over the judges in a bout with plenty of clinching.

Petecio settled for the Philippines’ first boxing medal of any kind since 1996, but Manny Pacquiao’s home nation is in contention for at least two more medals in Tokyo.

Featherweight was one of two women’s weight classes added to the Olympics in Tokyo. The women’s field also was expanded to 100 fighters from 36 in its first two Olympics.

Italy’s Irma Testa and Britain’s Karriss Artingstall won the division’s inaugural bronze medals.

___

Xie Siyi and Wang Zongyuan gave China a 1-2 finish in the semifinals of men’s 3-meter springboard diving at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Looking for China’s fifth diving gold in six Olympic events, Xie and Wang led a group of 12 qualifiers to the afternoon final.

Xie totaled 543.45 points for six dives, with Wang right behind at 540.50. Britain’s Jack Laugher was the only diver even close to China’s powerhouse duo, taking the third spot with 514.75.

Another British diver, James Heatly, was fourth in 454.85 -- a whopping 88.60 behind the leader.

The lone U.S. diver, Andrew Capobianco, advanced to the final in 10th at 419.60. Teammate Tyler Downs was eliminated in Monday’s preliminaries. Capobianco already won a silver medal with Michael Hixon in the 3-meter synchronized event, one of three diving medals for the Americans.

___

MEDAL ALERT

Malaika Mihambo of Germany took the top spot in the women’s long jump with a 7-meter leap on her final attempt and edged U.S. veteran Brittney Reese for the Olympic gold medal.

Mihambo won the world championship title in 2019 and finished just off the podium in fourth place at the 2016 Olympics.

The 34-year-old Reese now has back-to-back Olympic silver medals at the Tokyo Games and from Rio de Janeiro after winning the title at London in 2012.

The four-time world champion had the chance to win with the final jump of the competition but couldn’t improve on her best mark of 6.97 meters.

Ese Brume of Nigeria, who led after the first round and was in top spot again after the fourth, also finished on 6.97-meters and took bronze on a countback.

___

MEDAL ALERT

Cuba won a surprise gold medal in the men’s canoe double 1,000 meters, ahead of China and Germany.

Germany had won the event at five of the last seven Olympic games and Sebastian Brendel had been in the German boat for gold medals in 2012 and 2016.

But the race developed into a battle between Cuba and China over the final 500 meters. Cuba’s Serguey Torres Madrigal and Fernando Dayan Jorge Enriquez edged across the line to win by 0.2 seconds.

The Cuban duo had won silver at the world championships in 2019, but Cuba hadn’t medaled in this event at the Olympics since 2000.

Germany won bronze to earn a medal in the events for the seventh consecutive Olympics.

___

MEDAL ALERT

New Zealand’s Lisa Carrington blew away the field in winning her third consecutive women’s kayak sprint 200 at the Sea Forest Waterway.

The gold medal could be the first of a potential four medals for Carrington in Tokyo. She’s also in the women’s kayak double 500 later Tuesday and the 500 single and fours later in the week.

Carrington bolted out of the start and had a lead of half a boat length barely 50 meters into the race. She beat Spain’s Teresa Portela of Spain by 0.76 seconds.

Emma Aastrand Jorgensen of Denmark won the bronze medal.

___

Allyson Felix won her first-round heat of the 400 meters as she began her Tokyo quest for a 10th Olympic medal.

The 35-year-old Felix, who’s competing at her fifth Olympics, has six gold medals and three silvers on her resume. She’s tied with Jamaican great Merlene Ottey for the most women’s track medals in Olympic history. Felix has a chance to medal in the 400 and may have another shot in the women’s 4x400 this weekend.

Before her race, she was introduced as a legend.

Felix ran in spikes designed by her new company, Saysh. It made the moment more special. The only thing missing was her young daughter, Camryn, who’s back home.

“It’s changed everything,” Felix said of motherhood. “It’s given me a different drive. ... I think it’s even more meaningful to be on this stage as a mom.”

___

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya failed in a legal action to be allowed to run in the 200 meters heats.

The court revealed early Tuesday the legal steps Tsimanouskaya took while she was also seeking a humanitarian visa to avoid returning to Belarus, where she believes her life would be in danger.

CAS says it denied Tsimanouskaya’s request for an interim ruling to overturn Belarus Olympic officials’ refusal to let her race in the 200.

The heats were held Monday morning and semifinals in the evening session at the Olympic Stadium.

___

April Ross is the last medalist standing in the Olympic beach volleyball women’s bracket.

The American 2016 bronze medalist and her partner ousted defending champion Laura Ludwig of Germany on Tuesday and advanced to the semifinals at the Shiokaze Park venue. Ross, who also has a silver medal from London, is the last woman remaining who has reached the podium at a previous Summer Games.

This time, Ross is playing with Olympic first-timer Alix Klineman. They beat Ludwig and her new partner Maggie Kozuch 21-19, 21-19.

Ross and Klineman are the U.S.’s last hopes for a beach volleyball medal in Tokyo. The sport’s birthplace has never been shut out in the Olympics.

___

— More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
54K+
Followers
58K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Carrington
Person
Laura Ludwig
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Brittney Reese
Person
Irma Testa
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
James Heatly
Person
Camryn
Person
Andrew Capobianco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Summer Olympics#British#Ap#Multidiscipline#Americans#German#Cuban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Cuba
Country
Philippines
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Related
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Shame on gymnastics”: Russia denounces the arbitration in the final of the rhythmic, won by the Israeli Linoy Ashram despite dropping the ribbon

The Israeli Linoy Ashram won gold in individual rhythmic gymnastics this Saturday, taking the throne from the favorite and the three-time world champion, Russia’s Dina Avérina, in a final as dramatic as it was controversial. Ashram scored 27,550 points with the hoop, 28,300 with the ball, 28,650 with the clubs...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Rapinoe hits back at Trump: 'You're rooting for people to do bad?'

U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe hit back at former President Trump ’s claim that the women’s national team would have won the gold instead of bronze at the Olympics if they weren’t “woke,” questioning why the ex-commander-in-chief was “rooting for people to do bad.”. Rapinoe, who scored a pair of...
SocietyBullets Forever

2020 Olympics: Belgian basketball federation demands resignation or termination of sports commentator after insults at the women’s basketball team

Yesterday, there was national outrage in Belgium after Sporza commentator Eddy Demarez said homophobic and sexist insults at the women’s national basketball team in a hot mic during a Facebook Live as they were flying into Brussels from Tokyo. He was suspended by VRT, the Belgian Dutch-language public television broadcasting authority, which is the parent organization of Sporza because of the incident.
Sportstalesbuzz.com

Morhad Amdouni sparks Olympic water bottle controversy

French runner Morhad Amdouni caused a stir during the Olympic men’s marathon Sunday when he knocked over a row of water bottles at a hydration station before grabbing the last one for himself. “I’ll probably let the audience be the judge as to whether that’s been done deliberately,” former track...
NFLPopculture

Simone Biles Shares New Hairstyle After Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles is looking great with a new hairstyle after making her way home from the Tokyo Olympics. The summer games were a different experience than the four-time Olympic gold medalist had initially imagined, as a case of the "twisties" prompted her to withdraw from the team all-around finals and four out of five individual event finals in order to prioritize her safety and mental health.
Swimming & SurfingPopculture

British Marathon Swimmer Suffers Gruesome Eye Injury at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

British Swimmer Hector Pardoe suffered a gruesome eye injury during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, forcing him to retire from a race. The incident happened on Thursday when Pardoe got elbowed in the face during the 10-kilometer marathon swimming race, which was his first Olympic event. He lost his goggles and suffered a cut, which was so bad he told the BBC he "was bleeding everywhere."
CyclingPosted by
The Independent

Who is Laura Kenny? The British cyclist with four Olympic gold medals

Olympics chief says Tokyo 2020 ‘will give humanity faith in the future’. Four events entered, four gold medals won – it is a remarkable winning record at the Olympic Games for Laura Kenny, who heads to Tokyo 2020 with the chance to become Great Britain’s most successful female Olympian. Freeman’s employment with British Cycling between encompassed both London 2012 and Rio 2016, with Team GB securing a combined 14 gold medals from the two Olympic Games.
CyclingPosted by
The Independent

Geraint Thomas: The British cyclist and two-time Olympic champion aiming to add road to track success

On Wednesday, Geraint Thomas will arrive at the start line of the men’s individual time trial battered and bruised but determined to add another prestigious title to his glittering collection. A two-time Olympic Games gold medal winner on the track, Thomas’ focus has long since switched to the road following those successes in the team pursuit in Beijing and London in 2008 and 2012 respectively. The Welshman reached the peak of the sport when he won the Tour de France in 2018 but his efforts to replicate that success on the Olympic roads has not always been smooth....
Combat Sportssemoball.com

Olympics Latest: Boxer Narimatsu of Japan out due to injury

TOKYO (AP) -- The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year's delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Two-time Olympic boxer Daisuke Narimatsu of Japan has dropped out of the lightweight division at the Tokyo Games due to injury after winning his opening bout.
SportsTribTown.com

Olympics Latest: Dutch cyclist van Vleuten wins time trial

TOKYO — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Annemiek van Vleuten has roared to an emphatic victory in the women’s time trial at the Tokyo Olympics. That gave her a measure of revenge for some miscommunication that may have cost her gold in the road race last weekend.
SportsHuffingtonPost

U.S. BMX Cyclist Connor Fields Rushed To Hospital At Tokyo Olympics

American BMX racer Connor Fields is awake, stable and awaiting further medical evaluation at the hospital, according to statement issued U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee chief medical officer Dr. Jon Finnoff. Fields was injured in a violent crash on the first lap of his qualifying heat the Tokyo Olympics. The...
Sportsolympics.com

Refugee cyclist Masomah Ali Zada makes memorable Olympic debut

It was an Olympic debut to remember for IOC Refugee Olympic Team athlete Masomah Ali Zada at Tokyo 2020. Given the hardships and trauma Masomah has lived through, the fact that she is competing at the Olympic Games is a triumph against significant odds. Her story provides hope and inspiration...
Plano, TXPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

American Cyclist Suffers Horrific Crash During BMX Race at Tokyo Olympics

The reigning gold medal BMX racing champion is on the mend after a terrible crash at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. Connor Fields, of Plano, Texas, clipped a competitor's bike with his front wheel, which caused him to lose his balance and crash during the first turn in a semifinal run, according to Sports Illustrated. He collided with two other racers and was unable to get back up by himself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy