Oakland, CA

I-580 in Oakland reopens after police activity closes freeway in both directions

Posted by 
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=459k9k_0bFoJHM900 Interstate 580 in Oakland near High Street reopened around 6 p.m. Monday night after being closed in both directions during the rush hour commute due to police activity.

A sig alert was issued just after 5 p.m., but was canceled around 6:10 p.m.

Google Maps showed a six-mile backup Monday night from the Highway 24 interchange, down I-580 near the junction at Highway 13.

The nature of the police activity is unknown at this time.

ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/
Oakland, CA
