I-580 in Oakland reopens after police activity closes freeway in both directions

Interstate 580 in Oakland near High Street reopened around 6 p.m. Monday night after being closed in both directions during the rush hour commute due to police activity.

A sig alert was issued just after 5 p.m., but was canceled around 6:10 p.m.

Google Maps showed a six-mile backup Monday night from the Highway 24 interchange, down I-580 near the junction at Highway 13.

The nature of the police activity is unknown at this time.