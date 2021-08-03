Cancel
Clinch County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Clinch, Echols by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-04 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clinch; Echols The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for Central Clinch County in southeastern Georgia Central Echols County in southeastern Georgia * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 917 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Clinch and Central Echols Counties Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

