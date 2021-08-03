Cancel
Public Health

US hits 70% vaccination rate — a month late, amid a surge

By Associated Press
KTAR News
KTAR News
 6 days ago
The U.S. on Monday finally reached President Joe Biden’s goal of getting at least one COVID-19 shot into 70% of American adults — a month late and amid a fierce surge by the delta variant that is swamping hospitals and leading to new mask rules and mandatory vaccinations around the country.

