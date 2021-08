Come tomorrow night at midnight, The Chi season 4 finale will be available on Showtime. With that, you have to think a lot of stuff will be revealed. For Jemma, we’re already afraid of what’s coming around the corner for her: The truth about her father. It’s something that Jake is trying to keep from her as long as possible in the sneak peek below. He’s not coming from a place of malice here; instead, he’s just doing what he can to give her a little more time before the heavy curtain falls. It’s a really difficult position for him to be in; maybe he knows nothing will ever be the same for them, especially given what he knew in advance.