(Chaska, MN) -- Chaska police say a five-year-old child has died in an apartment drowning. Rescuers used a helicopter, a drone, and search dogs to look for the missing child Saturday afternoon. Emergency responders say they found the victim unconscious in the water at a local lake called the Brickyard Clayhole. The child was taken to a nearby hospital but doctors weren’t able to save his life. The lake is less than 500 feet from the child’s home. Authorities think the child walked away alone and drowned accidentally. No names have been released.