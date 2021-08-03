Face masks to be required in SWFL courthouses

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA – Face masks will be required once again in all 20th Judicial Circuit courthouses starting Wednesday, August 3.

Any occupants of a courthouse or court facility will be required to wear a face mask in all public areas of the 20th Judicial Circuit courthouses to help stop the spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant, the Twentieth Judicial Circuit Administrative Office of Courts said in a release.

The Twentieth Judicial Circuit includes Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties.

The 20th Circuit will not be instituting physical distancing measures at this time, officials said.

Courts are still strongly recommending remote technology as opposed to in-person proceedings as COVID-19 cases rise in the state.

The Chief Judge and Trial Court Administrator are continuing to monitor local health conditions in the SWFL area.

The mask mandate will remain in effect for the courts until further notice.