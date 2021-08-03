Cancel
California State

California Now Criticized from the Left

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent decades, as California veered to the left politically, it drew fawning attention from like-minded media, portraying the state as a harbinger of the nation’s future. California’s politicians such as Gov. Gavin Newsom fed the notion. “California is what America is going to look like,” he has boasted. “California...

Presidential Election

Kamala Harris Has NO FUTURE

The Biden administration is officially the Biden-Harris administration, Kamala has received a raft of important assignments covering everything from illegal migration to election rigging, and the man at the top was suggesting that he might just stay one term before stepping down for her. Before the election, Biden’s people were...
Long Beach, CA
CBS LA

‘They Want To Set Us Back… This Is Serious’: Newsom Fires Back At Republicans A Day After He Was Bashed In Debate

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Governor Gavin Newsom was on the offense on Thursday, one day after Republicans bashed him at a debate for the recall election he is facing. Newsom called his opponents “anti-science,” claiming they’ll set the state back. Four of the top Republicans who want to replace Newsom — John Cox, Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley and Doug Ose — each made moves to distinguish themselves from the current governor. Newsom, who was in Long Beach on Thursday to promote his Cleaner California campaign, slammed his GOP opponents for shunning vaccine mandates. “You listen to those guys, that’s a ‘COVID cliff,’ Newsom said. “They want to set us back, not move us forward. I hope people pay real attention to what’s at stake.” Newsom also took aim at a wide range of issues, including lack of support for climate change science and abortion rights. In his remarks to reporters, Newsom also sounded off for his support for a state mandate that health care workers get the coronavirus vaccine. The governor also spoke to the L.A. Times, saying he applauded the clearing of homeless encampments at Echo Park and Venice Beach. The recall election is set for Sept. 14.
California State

Larry Elder Raises $4.5 Million within 19 Days of Announcing Bid for Governor of California

Los Angeles, CA – August 5, 2021 – Larry Elder, nationally syndicated radio host and newspaper columnist, bestselling author, award-winning documentary filmmaker, and candidate for governor of California, announced the first round of campaign fundraising numbers today. In a report soon to be filed with state regulators, the Elder for Governor 2021 campaign discloses that it has raised nearly $4.5 million in the first 19 days of Elder’s bid for the gubernatorial recall election scheduled for September 14, 2021.
California State

Almost Half Of California Now In Exceptional Drought

(Undated) — Almost half of California is now in exceptional drought. That’s U.S. Drought Monitor’s driest level. It’s at 47-percent, up from one-third just a week ago. One-hundred-percent of the state has been in some level of drought for several weeks and it’s just entering the historically driest season. Some of the impacts of exceptional drought include fields left fallow, orchards removed, fish relocated, recreational activities curtailed, poor air quality, widespread water shortages and extreme wildfires.
California State

California’s Recall is Riding a Global Wave

The truth is that the recall is very much a piece of a large and desperate global search for tools to hold powerful elected leaders accountable. You can see the hunger for methods—any methods—to remove faltering officials in every corner of the world. Recently, for example, a leading Nigerian scholar,...
California State
The Atascadero News

Larry Elder Campaigning for Governor of California

CALIFORNIA — Larry Elder, nationally syndicated radio host and newspaper columnist, bestselling author, award-winning documentary filmmaker, and one of the best-known media figures in America, formally launched his campaign for governor of California in mid-July. Widely known as the Sage from South Central, Elder announced on his daily radio program,...
California State

California Hispanics Wake Up to Democrats’ Betrayal

While this is a terrible sign for Newsom and the Democrats, this does not shock me, as I have seen a gradual but real shift in the community and the numbers make sense. The most shocking internal in this poll was that Hispanics were the only racial group to overwhelmingly support the recall, and they do by a landslide, 54-41. Black and Asian majorities, in contrast, are supportive of keeping Newsom in office.
California State

The Looming Dangers of California State Senate Bills 9 and 10

These measures are being falsely promoted as a way to address California's affordable housing challenges, but they do NOT require any affordable housing units. Instead, they destabilize existing communities by incentivizing developers and institutional investors to gobble up our R1 houses and lots to build absentee-owned luxury and market rate units (6 to 14 units per lot depending upon the bill) wherever they choose without regard for infrastructure (e.g., water, sewer and electrical service capacity, schools, public services) or adjacent uses.
Politics

Northern California wildfire now largest burning in U.S.

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Officials say Northern California's Dixie Fire grew by 110 square miles (285 square kilometers) between Thursday night and Friday morning, making the blaze the largest wildfire currently raging in the country. The Dixie Fire has consumed 432,813 acres — an increase of 71,000 acres from the...
California State

Eric Preven Notebook: CA and NY Governors on the Defensive

Facebook is busting a move. Willow Village — planned to cover 1.6 million square feet at the current site of an industrial warehouse complex — is smaller than your average city, and will not be incorporated. Surrounding the site will be 1.25 million square-feet of new Facebook office space and...
Public Safety

It’s time for common-sense action: Larry Elder

California is in crisis mode — the Golden State is growing dark. It’s time to turn the light back on. Crime is out of control, people who need treatment are left to rot on the street, and the cost of living is a cost that fewer and fewer Californians can afford. While ordinary Californians are struggling and suffering, Sacramento is releasing violent repeat offenders from prison, setting them free to stalk their next victims in our communities.
NFL

From the Right: Critical race theory is a Marxist lie

It is apparent that no matter how many times socialism and communism fail there remains zealots who want the United States to embrace the failed policies of the old Soviet Union, Cuba, Nicaragua, Cambodia, China and North Korea. Accompanying their failures were the deaths of their own people on a massive scale. Under Stalin and Mao Zedong it is estimated that 75 to 100 million people died or were imprisoned during their tyrannical reign.

