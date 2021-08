PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Community College of Philadelphia has announced a vaccine requirement. Faculty and staff must be vaccinated by Oct. 1 to return to campus. “With the most recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia and across the country, requiring COVID-19 vaccines is an important step in keeping the College community safe,” said College President Dr. Donald Guy Generals. “Studies are showing that the delta variant is not only more contagious, but is devastating young, unvaccinated African Americans between the ages of 20 and 34. With 72 percent of the College population identifying as people of color, we must do...