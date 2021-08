“Tuca & Bertie” has been renewed for Season 3 at Adult Swim. The show debuted its second season on Adult Swim on June 13. The first season had aired on Netflix, but the streamer canceled the show in 2019. The final two episodes of Season 2 will air on Aug. 8 and Aug. 15 respectively. Adult Swim has also secured the international rights for Seasons 2 and and 3, now making the show available globally via the brand. Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong) are best friends, and they’re both full of ghosts. Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with...