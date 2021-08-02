Cancel
Foreign Policy

Salazar goes before Foreign Relations committee in nomination hearing

Aug 2, 2021
Alamosa Valley Courier
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON — San Luis Valley native and distinguished public servant, Ken Salazar, appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee earlier this week, for a hearing that will, presumably, lead to a vote by the U.S. Senate in his confirmation to be the next U.S. Ambassador to Mexico. The Biden Administration nominated Salazar, a former Secretary of the Interior and Senator from Colorado, in June.

Congress & Courtsrdrnews.com

Torres Small appears before Senate Ag committee

Former New Mexico U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small appeared Thursday before a key senate panel considering her nomination for a top post with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Torres Small, a Democrat who represented New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District from 2019 to 2021, was tapped by President Joe Biden to be Undersecretary of Agriculture for Rural Development in June. She introduced herself and fielded questions by members of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.
Congress & CourtsInside Higher Ed

Lhamon Nomination for OCR Stalled by Tie Vote in Committee

A committee vote Tuesday to advance Catherine Lhamon's nomination for assistant secretary for civil rights at the Department of Education to the full Senate ended in a tie, putting a pause on Lhamon's confirmation for now. The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee voted on Lhamon's nomination along party...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Knows She’s Trapped

“I think it’s okay if we shake hands,” Kamala Harris told me last week. The vice president came out from behind her West Wing desk to greet me, her eyes smiling above her face mask. The last time I was in this particular office, the occupant was Mike Pence. And had it not been for a few state election officials who withstood the pressure to ignore the results, Harris’s desk would still belong to him.
Congress & Courtsgorgenewscenter.com

Following Senate Foreign Relations Committee Markup, Merkley Voices Strong Support for Repealing Outdated Authorizations of Military Force

Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley—who serves as a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee—released the following statement today following the Committee’s markup to repeal the 1991 and 2002Authorizations of Military Force (AUMF):. “The framers of our Constitution did not intend for the president—any president—to have unchecked...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Congress, stop holding 'Dreamers' hostage

Amid the contentiousness of our national debate on immigration policy, consensus has emerged on one issue: “Dreamers.” Children brought to the U.S. by their parents, through no fault of their own, deserve a right to stay in our country as Americans. But both the far left and the far right...
Congress & Courtswfxb.com

Lawmakers Put Pressure on U.S. Senators to Pass ‘For the People Act’

Democrats from Texas are rallying in the nation’s capital today to push congress to pass voting rights legislation. More than 100 state lawmakers from around the country are expected to join in on putting pressure on federal lawmakers. They hope to convince U.S. senators to forgo their august recess until they pass the ‘For the People Act’, a voting and election bill that was shot down by senate republicans earlier this year. Texas State Representative Trey Martinez Fischer says “Texas has always been a hot-bed for the worst anti-voter laws in the country, but this time it’s worse than ever.” 18 states have enacted 30 new laws that make it harder to vote. Many of the lawmakers in attendance will be coming in from states where republican-controlled legislatures have already passed restrictive election legislation into law this year, like Georgia, Arizona and Florida.
Superior, WIDaily Telegram

Superior native testifies before U.S. Senate committee

A Superior-native testified Wednesday, July 28, before the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary. Toby Heytens, a 1993 graduate of Superior Senior High School, was nominated to serve as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals in the 4th Circuit by President Joe Biden in June. The hearing Wednesday...
Congress & Courtsthekatynews.com

Senate Foreign Relations

Sen. Cruz Fights to Block American Taxpayer Dollars Funding International COVID Passports. The credibility of the CDC is in tatters because leadership of the CDC has been willing to allow science to become politicized’ U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today participated in a committee markup on three bills, one of which seeks to create a fund for global health initiatives. Sen. Cruz introduced two amendments to this legislation to block American taxpayer dollars from funding vaccine passport mandates by foreign governments. Read excerpts of […]
Congress & Courtserienewsnow.com

Lawmakers react to first Jan. 6 Committee hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. - On Wednesday, more lawmakers are reacting to Tuesday’s hearing examining the January 6th attacks at the U.S. Capitol. It comes after four U.S. Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan Police officers offered gripping testimony about the deadly January 6th attacks as supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the capitol to prevent the certification of the electoral college votes.
Congress & CourtsCNN

Capitol riot committee holds first hearing

Fact check: Republicans continue to falsely blame Pelosi for certain Jan. 6 security failures. An hour and a half before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol was set to convene for its first hearing, House Republicans held a news conference Tuesday morning fighting against the hearing, focusing specifically on criticizing Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

Senate on Saturday broke the filibuster, clearing the 60-vote threshold to advance the plan for final passage

President Biden on Saturday gave a final push for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package as the Senate reconvened to advance the measure. Driving the news: The Senate on Saturday broke the filibuster, clearing the 60-vote threshold to advance the plan for final passage, after which it will head to the House. It is not clear when the final Senate vote will take place.

Comments / 0

