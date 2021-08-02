Salazar goes before Foreign Relations committee in nomination hearing

Democrats from Texas are rallying in the nation’s capital today to push congress to pass voting rights legislation. More than 100 state lawmakers from around the country are expected to join in on putting pressure on federal lawmakers. They hope to convince U.S. senators to forgo their august recess until they pass the ‘For the People Act’, a voting and election bill that was shot down by senate republicans earlier this year. Texas State Representative Trey Martinez Fischer says “Texas has always been a hot-bed for the worst anti-voter laws in the country, but this time it’s worse than ever.” 18 states have enacted 30 new laws that make it harder to vote. Many of the lawmakers in attendance will be coming in from states where republican-controlled legislatures have already passed restrictive election legislation into law this year, like Georgia, Arizona and Florida.