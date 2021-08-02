Salazar goes before Foreign Relations committee in nomination hearing
WASHINGTON — San Luis Valley native and distinguished public servant, Ken Salazar, appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee earlier this week, for a hearing that will, presumably, lead to a vote by the U.S. Senate in his confirmation to be the next U.S. Ambassador to Mexico. The Biden Administration nominated Salazar, a former Secretary of the Interior and Senator from Colorado, in June.alamosanews.com
Comments / 0