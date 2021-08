A list of memorable songs over the past 16 years. I’m 34 now. I’ve listened to a million songs over the 16 years I’ve been running this site. Here is my list, in no particular order, of my most memorable songs. No rhyme no reason, just a list of songs that run in and out of my head at various moments in my days. I should have written an article like this every year to see what gets added and what falls off the list. Perhaps I’ll remember to do this again next year. What are some of your most memorable songs? Comment below.