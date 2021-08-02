Cancel
Fake News Hits Pets!

citywatchla.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe massive changes caused by America’s Covid 19 lockdowns saw an increase in pet adoptions. Business shutdowns and teleworking via zoom have disrupted routines and left millions starved for basic human contact. This strong basic need for connection has led to significant increases in demand for pets at shelters across America but Covid 19 has also meant that many businesses, including some animal shelters, have shut down. The partial return to normalcy and to the work place coupled with a mis-reporting of actual pet returns has fueled the false notion that there has been a tsunami of abandoned dogs and cats.

citywatchla.com

