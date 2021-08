Starting Wednesday, most people over the age of 2 need to cover their noses and mouths while inside schools and child care facilities, Denver’s government announced Tuesday. The city’s newest public health order follows one from earlier this month that directed many people, including teachers, to get vaccinated or risk losing their job. Bob McDonald, Denver’s top public health official, said the face coverings will help shield people younger than 12 — who aren’t eligible to be vaccinated — from the delta variant.