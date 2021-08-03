Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Man duct-taped to seat for groping flight attendant on way to Miami

By ABC7 News
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BkFfH_0bFoH7gY00

MIAMI, Fla. (Local10) — An out-of-control passenger was arrested during a flight that was heading to South Florida, officials said.

Maxwell Berry, 22, was arrested on three counts of battery on a Frontier Airlines flight. The plane was traveling from Philadelphia to Miami on Saturday.

The situation escalated so badly that the flight attendants had to duct-tape Berry to his seat.

According to the arrest report, Berry groped the breasts of two female flight attendants. The report also said he had been drinking while on the flight.

Alfredo Rivera was a passenger on that flight and whipped out his cellphone to record what happened, Local10 reported.

“He started to get aggressive and basically attack the male flight attendant,” Rivera said.

Comments / 0

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Duct#Groping#Frontier Airlines#Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Dixie fire becomes largest in California history

The Dixie wildfire is now the largest in California's history. Thousands of homes were threatened by the Northern California blaze on Sunday, according to USA Today, which cited data from Cal Fire and the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire has been raging for days and fueled by record dry...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. job openings surge to new record high, hiring rises

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings jumped to a fresh record high in June and hiring also increased, an indication that the supply constraints that have held back the labor market remain elevated even as the pace of the economic recovery gathers momentum. Job openings, a measure of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy