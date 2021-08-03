Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse shooting victim dies, police say

By Catie O'Toole
 6 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say a man was shot in the back and died Monday afternoon. A woman who lives at 212 Grandview Ave. said she called the Onondaga County 911 Center after she heard gunshots sometime after 2 p.m. When Syracuse police arrived, they found a man unconscious...

