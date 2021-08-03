8/2 Gamethread: Giants at Diamondbacks
The Giants are coming off of a successful home stand and are hoping to carry that momentum into Arizona tonight as they face off against the Diamondbacks and their young starting pitcher, Taylor Widener. Widener has appeared in eight games this season, having been called up most recently in early July. The Diamondbacks have won two of three games since his return, and he enters tonight’s game with a 4.42 ERA, a 5.67 FIP and 36 strikeouts to 16 walks in 36.2 innings pitched.www.mccoveychronicles.com
