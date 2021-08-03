GE stock is now trading at $100 but the company’s turnaround efforts still have a ways to go

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 21,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,870,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 49,397 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period.