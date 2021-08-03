Cancel
[Review] The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

By Amit Dhindsa
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is the culmination of the 3D Zelda games that came before it. It’s hard to imagine the winning formula introduced in Ocarina of Time being refined further than this: puzzle-solving strikes a brilliant balance between challenging and intuitive, the way dungeons evolve is impressively organic, and exploration provides a sense of adventure without feeling as if Link has to wander aimlessly. By the same token, reaching this peak meant it was time for Nintendo to reconsider where to take the series next, which eventually led to The Legend of the Zelda: Breath of the Wild. That makes coming back to Skyward Sword now an interesting prospect and, thanks to a combination of the original game’s strengths and the quality of Skyward Sword HD’s enhancements, a supremely enjoyable one.

Video Gamesguidefall.com

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Paper | Where to Find

Collecting the Gratitude Crystals in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD promises great rewards for Link. The character Batreaux desires them, and you can trade them in with him to receive a variety of valuables. To obtain them, you’ll need to play through the Gratitude Crystals side quests. One of which involves a haunted restroom and some important toilet paper. In order to complete the quest for those Crystals, you’re going to need to find the paper. Keep reading onward to see where you can locate the essential item.
Video GamesPolygon

Goddess Cubes locations and rewards — Zelda: Skyward Sword HD guide

Throughout the world of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, you’ll find mysterious Goddess Cubes. When each of these cubes is hit with a powered-up strike from your sword, they zip into the air unlocking a specific reward inside a chest elsewhere in the world. There are 27 Goddess Cubes in the game.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Review: Is it worth playing?

If you missed Skyward Sword the first time around, it’s definitely worth picking this up. It’s one of my least favorite Zelda titles, but it’s still a good game. You could hack about eight hours off of it, and it’d be all the better for it, but the quality of life improvements help make the repetitive parts less tedious.
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Shares Wild Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword Soundtrack Fact

Nintendo revealed a surprising fact about The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on Twitter this week. Most fans of the franchise have the HD version of the game by now and they might not know the soundtrack is a milestone for the series. Nintendo explained that Skyward Sword was the first Zelda game to have a recorded orchestra perform the score. This kind of attention to detail and grandeur has become standard in the video game industry. But, back in 2011, it wasn’t nearly as commonplace as it can be now. Fans were feeling the trip down memory lane with the company. A lot of the staunchest supporters tweeted their memories with the starting area and the intro. Check out some of the footage and sounds for yourself.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Is Currently Amazon’s Third Best-Selling Game Of 2021

We have some interesting news to share about The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, which launched for Switch last week. According to Amazon’s latest yearly gaming sales charts, Skyward Sword HD is currently the third-best selling game on the platform for 2021, based on the total number of sales since the start of the year. It ranks just behind Minecraft JAVA Edition for PC at #2 and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury at #1. This is quite the achievement, especially since the game is a remaster rather than a brand new title.
Video Gamesvgculturehq.com

Skyward Sword HD Proves Zelda Doesn’t Need Voice Acting

Voice acting in video games has become a trend and has modernized the stories games tell. Many feel that Zelda was outdated, as it did not contain voice acting in its installments for 31 years. This, however, is a misnomer. Skyward Sword HD has proven that Zelda doesn’t need voice acting. Now, this means no disrespect to the voice actors involved in Breath of the Wild — they did a fine job with the material they were given. But they were voicing a sub-par game. The reason Zelda doesn’t need voice acting, and why Skyward Sword HD proves this, is because the characters are so expressive. Link is the most expressive he’s been in the entire series. Zelda shows a range of emotions. These are things that voice acting cannot convey, and although voice acting can supplement it, Zelda simply doesn’t need it.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Japan: Zelda Skyward Sword HD No.1 and Nintendo Switch family sells 69K this week

The latest Japanese physical video game software and hardware charts have come through from sales tracker, Famitsu. This week sees The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD remains at No.1 even though it has seen a sales drop of 72% compared to launch week last week. The Nintendo Switch family of systems are once again the best-selling hardware in Japan shifting 69,738 units this week. Sales are down for the Nintendo Switch family in recent weeks would could have something to do with the announcement of the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) which is due to launch in October. Here’s this week’s best-sellers in Japan:
Video GamesPolygon

Sandship dungeon walkthrough – Zelda: Skyward Sword HD guide

Once you find The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD’s invisible Sandship, you’ll need to explore the dungeon. In this Skyward Sword HD Sandship walkthrough, we’ll guide you through the dungeon with tips on finding items, rupees, Goddess Cubes, and collectibles and completing every quest and side quest. We’ll walk you through finding your first Small Key and defeating Scervo to claim the Bow (and arrows). We’ll help you use the ship’s Timeshift Stone to find the Dungeon Map and activate the ship’s two Power Generators. You’ll head belowdecks to rescue the Skipper’s crew from the Brig and then find the Captain’s Quarters to claim the Squid Carving key item. Finally, we’ve got tips for defeating this dungeon’s boss, the Abyssal Leviathan Tentalus.

