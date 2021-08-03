Tetris 99 announces 23rd Maximus Cup, Zelda: Skyward Sword HD theme up for grabs

Once you find The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD’s invisible Sandship, you’ll need to explore the dungeon. In this Skyward Sword HD Sandship walkthrough, we’ll guide you through the dungeon with tips on finding items, rupees, Goddess Cubes, and collectibles and completing every quest and side quest. We’ll walk you through finding your first Small Key and defeating Scervo to claim the Bow (and arrows). We’ll help you use the ship’s Timeshift Stone to find the Dungeon Map and activate the ship’s two Power Generators. You’ll head belowdecks to rescue the Skipper’s crew from the Brig and then find the Captain’s Quarters to claim the Squid Carving key item. Finally, we’ve got tips for defeating this dungeon’s boss, the Abyssal Leviathan Tentalus.
