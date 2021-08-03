Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Tetris 99 announces 23rd Maximus Cup, Zelda: Skyward Sword HD theme up for grabs

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend, Nintendo will be kicking off the 23rd Maximus Cup in Tetris 99. Players will be able to earn a new theme based on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. If you earn 100 event points, it’ll be yours. The 23rd Maximus Cup will be held between August...

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tetris 99#Sword#Skyward#Maximus Cup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

The Legend Of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: How to Catch and Use Bugs

Bugs are the essential ingredient for upgrading your potions in The Legend Of Zelda Skyward Sword HD. While they can be sold for a small handful of Rupees, infusing the insects into potent tinctures is presumably the best use for them. The significant buffs they provide can be a big advantage in challenging boss battles. However, before hunting for the critters, you’ll need a Bug Net. This guide will teach you everything you need to know about how to catch bugs and where to make use of them in the enchanting world of Skyward Sword.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is Amazon’s third best-selling game of 2021 so far

The Loftwings may have only taken flight on Friday, but so far The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has proven itself to be another hit in the franchise’s soaring legacy on Switch. According to Amazon’s current yearly gaming sales charts, the latest remaster of the 2011 Zelda Wii entry is currently the retailer’s third best-selling game of 2021 across all platforms.
Video GamesComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Is Already a Big Success on Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD just released on Nintendo Switch earlier this month, and it's already proving to be one of the year's bigger successes. The title is now the second best-selling retail game on Amazon's list of the Best Sellers of 2021 in Video Games. Skyward Sword HD is still a bit behind Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury but it's now ahead of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It will likely be some time before we get an idea of how many units have actually been sold, but this is clearly a good sign for the game!
Video GamesNintendo Life

UK Charts: Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Settles For Second After A 74% Drop In Weekly Sales

UK physical chart data is now in for the week ending 24th July, revealing that The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has fallen to second place in its second week on sale. The game managed to go straight in at number one last week, beating other newcomer F1 2021 to the top prize, but after a 74% drop in physical sales for Zelda this week (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz), the two have now switched positions. EA's racer sold best on Xbox Series platforms, followed by PS4 and PS5 respectively, and ultimately shifted more copies across the board than Skyward Sword this time around.
Video GamesInverse

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD misses a to correct the original

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD made its way onto Nintendo Switch in July of 2021, which, in addition to giving one of the most maligned franchise titles a second chance at mainstream success, also proved to be an interesting case study in accessibility. When it was first released...
Video GamesPolygon

Goddess Cubes locations and rewards — Zelda: Skyward Sword HD guide

Throughout the world of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, you’ll find mysterious Goddess Cubes. When each of these cubes is hit with a powered-up strike from your sword, they zip into the air unlocking a specific reward inside a chest elsewhere in the world. There are 27 Goddess Cubes in the game.
Video GamesPolygon

Sandship dungeon walkthrough – Zelda: Skyward Sword HD guide

Once you find The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD’s invisible Sandship, you’ll need to explore the dungeon. In this Skyward Sword HD Sandship walkthrough, we’ll guide you through the dungeon with tips on finding items, rupees, Goddess Cubes, and collectibles and completing every quest and side quest. We’ll walk you through finding your first Small Key and defeating Scervo to claim the Bow (and arrows). We’ll help you use the ship’s Timeshift Stone to find the Dungeon Map and activate the ship’s two Power Generators. You’ll head belowdecks to rescue the Skipper’s crew from the Brig and then find the Captain’s Quarters to claim the Squid Carving key item. Finally, we’ve got tips for defeating this dungeon’s boss, the Abyssal Leviathan Tentalus.
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

Zelda News: Skyward Sword HD gift bag and Sheik spin-off game leak

Hey there, Zelda fans! Amanda is back with a new week’s worth of Zelda News!. Amanda chats about the opening ceremonies of the 2020 (2021?) Tokyo Olympic Games which was filled with tons of video game-themed music. Unfortunately, nary a Zelda song in sight. This may have been due to Nintendo pulling out of the event at the last minute. Australian fans can grab a sweet Skyward Sword HD-themed drawstring bag from My Nintendo for 500 Platinum Points. Some new details about Retro Studio’s canceled Sheik-centric Zelda game have surfaced out of last year’s gigaleak, and finally, friend of Zelda Universe, Ben Emberley, has released a new composition for the release of Skyward Sword HD called “A Vision of Fi” on his YouTube channel, and it’s a banger as usual.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

The 23rd Tetris 99 Maximus Cup begins later this week

Ever since the game launched a couple of years ago, Tetris 99 has been doing Maximus Cup events every now and then. These usually happen to celebrate some first-party content that recently launched on the Nintendo Switch, usually a game, and the theme you can unlock during the event is usually based on what the first-party content is.

Comments / 0

Community Policy