We have known about Planet Nine for quite some time now, a hypothetical planet beyond Pluto. But what exactly do we know about it?. Back in 2016, astronomers Mike Brown and Konstantin Batygin announced that their findings on the dwarf planet 2012 VP113’s orbit match the orbits of five other trans-Neptunian objects. In 2018, trans-Neptunian object 2015 BP519 was also found to have a pretty unusual trajectory, which could be controlled by a similar mass as the ones found in 2016.