Javon Kinlaw vows to be “one of the best guys to do this”
Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers made defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw the 14th overall choice in 2020. He finished with 33 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception return for a touchdown in the first 14 games before injuring his right knee in Week 15. He missed the final two games and underwent surgery in January. Kinlaw's rehab allowed him [more]www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0