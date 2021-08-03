Seton Medical Center Harker Heights commended for congestive heart failure treatment

U.S. News & World Report named Seton Medical Center Harker Heights as a High Performing hospital for 2021-2022. The hospital was commended for its treatment of congestive heart failure.

“Achieving this rating is a direct reflection of the commitment to prioritize the safety and care of our patients at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights,” said Patrick Swindle, SMCHH Chief Executive Officer. “As a leader in heart care, this award recognizes the dedication and focus our staff has on treating patients and achieving positive outcomes.”

The ratings are listed to help patients make informed decisions about what provider they should use for treatment and care. The U.S. News & World Report recognized Seton Medical Center Harker Heights for cultivating positive patient experiences and results that were higher than the national average. The 'high-performing' rating is the highest possible rating, earned only by a few hospitals in the country, less than a third of the evaluated hospitals in the report received a high-performing rating.

The report evaluated over 4,750 medical centers in the nation and looked at 17 procedure and condition categories. The ratings are based on risk-adjusted outcome rates, volume, quality of nursing and other care-related indicators.

“It is an honor to be recognized for our organization’s commitment to enhancing the quality of healthcare in our region,” said Swindle. “Our high-performance rating reflects the continued dedication our hospital has towards providing quality healthcare in Christian love, service and dignity.”