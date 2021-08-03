Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharr, TX

Pharr to begin installing fiber optics citywide

myrgv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Pharr will soon begin the first of three phases to install fiber optic cable and provide internet access to all local residents. During a meeting Monday, the commission approved a motion allowing City Manager Ed Wylie to purchase $556,032.11 worth of materials from Graybar in Fort Worth. The commission also approved a motion to allow the city manager to enter into a contract with STX Underground LLC of Brownsville for $1,019,593.

myrgv.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pharr, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
Pharr, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiber Optics#Fiber Optic Cable#City#Stx Underground Llc#The Wi Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Dixie fire becomes largest in California history

The Dixie Wildfire is now the largest in California's history. Thousands of homes were threatened by the Northern California blaze on Sunday, according to USA Today, which cited data from Cal Fire and the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire has been raging for days and fueled by record dry...

Comments / 1

Community Policy