Whether you’re just starting your genealogy research or you’ve been at it a while, there are some magazines out there that can help. Genealogy magazines are a great resource. This month’s issue of “Your Genealogy Today” is a good example. The issue is focused around getting your family interested in genealogy. The lead story, by Sue Lisk, is titled, “Drawing Them In.” Another article outlines how to find records on women, which is often hard.