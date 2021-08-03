Bay View Walking History Tour: JOIN WAITLIST

The AD EX Dallas Arts District architecture walking tour examines buildings and developments from the 1890’s to the present day. Led by a trained tour guide, you will explore the architectural detail of the District (including the designs of four Pritzker Prize laureates) as well as the institutions, individuals, and visionaries who are a part of the neighborhood’s fascinating story. Tours are held on the first and third Saturdays of each month, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the ceremonial entrance to the Dallas Museum of Art (at Flora and Harwood streets). The tour lasts approximately 90 minutes and is held rain or shine. Reservations and payment must be made in advance. Due to the necessity of scheduling docents, we are unfortunately unable to accommodate walk-ups. Cancellations must be made 24 hours in advance of the tour time in order to receive a refund. AD EX WALKING TOURS ARE SPONSORED BY DOWNTOWN DALLAS, INC.