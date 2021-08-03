Bay View Walking History Tour: JOIN WAITLIST

Hendersonville Guided History Walks offers 90-plus minute walks in three historic areas of town: along Main Street (Sunday, Aug. 8, 10 a.m.), in Oakdale Cemetery (Sunday, Aug. 15, 10 a.m.), and in the 7th Avenue Historic Depot District (Sunday, Aug. 22, 10 a.m.). The Cost for each tour is $10 per person 10 years and older. Children under 10 are free with a paid adult. Space is limited and reservations are required. Phone history walk leader Mary Jo Padgett at (828) 545-3179 or email [email protected] maryjopadgett.com to make a reservation. Private tours for small groups can be arranged anytime. Visit the website at http://www.maryjopadgett. com and click on guided walks to see the entire schedule for 2021.
