I Had No Idea Poison Hemlock Was Common in Kentucky

Before I got my learner's permit, Dad began teaching me how to drive in the Towne Square Mall parking lot. It could've gone better, to be honest. I don't mean to make it sound like it was a full-on disaster, but I had never got in behind the wheel of any vehicle and so it was ALL new to me. Additionally, he was teaching me in his old Datsun pick-up truck, which was a stick shift. Looking back, that was like skipping Algebra I and starting with Algebra II. I simply could NOT get the clutch-shift combo that first time and he got pretty frustrated with me.