2 Tiny Buttons Are All That's Keeping Bella Hadid's Sheer '90s-style Top Together
We're highly suspicious that Bella Hadid is secretly the owner of a time machine after seeing her latest outfit on Instagram. Short of slipping on a pair of jelly sandals and accessorizing with a Lisa Frank phone case, Bella sent us straight back to the '90s in a midriff-baring Susamusa button-up and a floral mesh midi skirt with a ruffled hem. "A sweet dinner to celebrate our last job of the season before a few weeks off for summer!" Bella captioned an Instagram photo of herself posing in front of an artsy wall in New York City's East Village, looking like the lead singer of a '90s rock band.www.popsugar.com
