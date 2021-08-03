Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Teen charged in shooting death of Indy Lyft driver

 6 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting a Lyft driver in the head and stealing his SUV in Indianapolis last month. Citing court records, the Indianapolis Star reports that 17-year-old Jahion Jarrett of Greenwood has been charged as an adult. He has also been charged with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, dangerous possession of a firearm and resisting law enforcement.

