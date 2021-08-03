Flood Warning issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 13:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 19:31:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. High water can make banks unstable even when the river is not flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 815 PM MDT. Target Area: Bent The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Colorado Purgatoire River Near Las Animas affecting Bent County. .Rainfall from Saturday continues to runoff from areas upstream of Las Animas on the Purgatoire River. For the Purgatoire River...including Las Animas...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Purgatoire River Near Las Animas. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 7:15 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 8.6 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 9.6 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor agricultural flooding occurs into low lying areas along the river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.6 feet on August 12, 1997.