Fed up Memphis man confronts illegal dumpers, asks them to pick up their trash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man took to social media Monday after he confronted two people he says were unloading items at an illegal dumpsite in North Memphis. Daryl Lewis said he was driving down Marble near Second Street when he noticed two young men in a pickup truck pass by him and take bags of trash, TV boxes, and other items out of the bed of their truck and place them near other garbage dumped on the side the road.