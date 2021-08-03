Cancel
Humboldt County, NV

Flood Advisory issued for Humboldt by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 18:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Humboldt The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Humboldt County in northwestern Nevada * Until 915 PM PDT. * At 616 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dufferena and Sage Hen Summit, as well as State Route 140 west of Denio. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.4 to 0.8 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

