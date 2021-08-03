Cancel
Mancelona, MI

5 year old shot and killed by another child in Kalkaska County home

By Marc Schollett
UpNorthLive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 5-year old is dead following a late-morning shooting at a Mancelona home. Around 11:50 am Kalkaska Central Dispatch received a 911 call stating that a 5-year-old had been shot. Deputies responded and found a five-year male from Mancelona had been fatally shot by another child in the home. The victim suffered a fatal head wound from a suspected 9mm pistol. Deputies say at the time of the incident eight children were in the home between the ages of 5 and 15.

