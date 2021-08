Six Massachusetts counties are now considered high risk for COVID-19 transmission and a majority of the state has been deemed at substantial risk. Only Hampshire County is listed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “moderate” level of transmission; the rest are described as at “substantial” or “high” risk, with Berkshire, Hampden, Bristol, Suffolk, Dukes and Nantucket counties at the highest risk level based on rising case totals among the population. The increased statewide risk comes as the delta variant continues to see new cases spiking across the country, particularly in areas with low vaccination rates.