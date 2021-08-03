Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

For Packers lineman Billy Turner, being ready for anything — and any position — is the name of the game

By JASON WILDE For the State Journal
madison
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY — Billy Turner isn’t sure exactly where on the Green Bay Packers offensive line he’ll be lining up on opening day. With franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list after tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31 practice, versatile third-year lineman Elgton Jenkins has been working primarily at left tackle with the No. 1 line. With Jenkins’ usual left guard spot vacant, Jon Runyan and Ben Braden have worked there with the 1s.

madison.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Kelly
Person
Jon Runyan
Person
Billy Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#Acl#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#State Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers loves 69

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label “MVP”.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Davante Adams Reacts To The Trade For Randall Cobb

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. The reigning NFL MVP reportedly made one demand before coming back, though. He wanted the Packers to trade for one of his former teammates: wideout Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers WR Fires Back At Shannon Sharpe Over Lamar Jackson Criticism

You don’t see opposing NFL players go to bat for each very often these days. But Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling couldn’t help but defend Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson because of Shannon Sharpe‘s criticism. A video of Jackson playing football on a concrete basketball court went viral last week. Sharpe is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Get Encouraging News On Davante Adams

It looks like Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only star the Green Bay Packers are getting good news about today. There’s been some encouraging developments involving Davante Adams as well. On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Packers and Adams had broken off negotiations on a possible contract extension,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Singles Out 1 Announcer For His Performance

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that he isn’t thrilled with how his situation with the Green Bay Packers was handled by the sports media. However, the Green Bay Packers quarterback appears to be a fan of at least one prominent sports broadcaster. Late Tuesday night, Rodgers – who has...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Rodgers' Packers Demands Include Trade For Former Cowboys WR

OXNARD, Calif. - In show business, it's called a "rider,'' an addendum to a contract that can get ridiculously eccentric in power-mad Hollywood. And, apparently, in power-mad Green Bay, too. Madonna demands a new toilet seat for each show. Nicolas Cage, starring in vampire movie, insisted his co-star be a...
NFLAOL Corp

Aaron Rodgers' trick pass from 40 yards away is the most ridiculous thing you'll see today

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of our time. And still, hitting a small target from more than 40 yards out is impressive, even for him. Often at the end of practice quarterbacks will try some trick passes. They might try landing a pass in an empty garbage can from far away, or hitting some other target. It's impossible for most people. NFL quarterbacks can do it though, though it's still not even easy for them.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers: 5 Players Whose Stock is on the Rise

The Green Bay Packers have eight training camp practices under their belts heading into Family Night on Saturday. While it’s still fairly early on in the training camp and preseason schedule, there are players who are off to a fast start and trending up, but as always, there are also those whose stock is down.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Here’s how Packers could trade for James Washington to make Aaron Rodgers happy

If the Green Bay Packers want to keep quarterback Aaron Rodgers happy enough in 2021 and potentially beyond, they should consider trading for wideout James Washington. The Green Bay Packers are entering an all-important 2021 season, as it could be the very last time the team will have Aaron Rodgers starting at quarterback. Following a tumultuous offseason, the Packers and Rodgers agreed to terms on a contract restructure that allows Rodgers to demand off the team at the end of the campaign if he so chooses.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Matt LaFleur has high hopes for Amari Rodgers

Early Friday morning, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made himself available to the media after the team’s training camp practice. One of the players he spoke about was rookie wide receiver Amari Rodgers. He has very high hopes for Rodgers and getting him involved in the offense. “Amari’s...
NFLIola Register

Green Bay’s Rodgers talks relationships

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst is a “work in progress,” but he has nothing but affection for the man Gutekunst drafted as his possible replacement: backup Jordan Love. Rodgers returned to the Packers last week, reporting on time for training camp...

Comments / 0

Community Policy