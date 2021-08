Ruby Rose has posted a tearful video to fans, revealing that it took her hours to get accepted into an emergency room after she had complications from surgery.The Orange is the New Black star said in her Instagram Story on Tuesday (27 July): “I did have a procedure and I had to have surgery, but it was fine and the surgery went well. But then I had a few complications and I had to go to the emergency room to go to the hospital.”She said that she “called an ambulance and it took hours to find a hospital that...