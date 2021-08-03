Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Jeopardy!’: Guest Host David Faber Delivers Opening Monologue, Hopes To Honor Alex Trebek

By Chris Haney
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Monday night, Jeopardy!‘s newest guest host David Faber took the reins of the popular game show and spoke about honoring Alex Trebek during his opening monologue. It’s Faber’s first day at his temporary job after taking over for last week’s host LeVar Burton. The Reading Rainbow and Star Trek star filled in from July 26 to July 30, so his time on the show ended on Friday. Today marks Faber’s debut and kicks off his own one-week stint on the game show. The CNBC financial journalist will now man the Jeopardy! lectern from August 2 to August 6.

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

154K+
Followers
17K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Johnny Gilbert
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Dana Perino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnbc#Fox News#Nba#Javascript#Interims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosWNCT

Here’s who America thinks should be the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’

(StudyFinds.org) – He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of “Jeopardy!” fans to win over after his trial run as the long-time game show’s guest host. As for who America says is in the lead to replace the legendary Alex Trebek, a new poll finds the answer is “Who is Ken Jennings?”
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Wishes Legendary Show Announcer Johnny Gilbert Happy Birthday in New Post

“Jeopardy!” wished a heartfelt happy birthday to long-time show announcer Johnny Gilbert. Gilbert’s as much an icon of the game show as the late Alex Trebek. Similar to Trebek, Gilbert started announcing on “Jeopardy!” since the show became syndicated in 1984. Until Trebek’s tragic passing in November 2020, those two remained the only two originl cast members.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ on Major Win Streak, Matt Amodio, Reveals How He Plans to Spend Massive Winnings

Ph.D. student Matt Amodio is quickly becoming one of the highest-earning contestants in the history of “Jeopardy!” The Connecticut native is currently a 10-day champion with more than $300,000 of total earnings. And what better guest host to have during his streak than financial journalist David Faber? During a recent episode, the CNBC anchor asked Amodio how he plans to invest his winnings when he leaves the show.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Jeopardy!’: Start & End Of Host Search Tainted By Controversy As Past Comes Back To Haunt Frontrunners

Replacing an icon on a beloved show is a daunting task. For Jeopardy!, it has become virtually a mission impossible as a legion of passionate fans, still grieving over the death of host Alex Trebek, has been measuring up potential successors against their idol. The high stakes led to intense scrutiny where candidates’ present — and past — were put under a microscope as celebrities took turns behind the Jeopardy! lectern in what the audience assumed was an auditioning process. The thorough public vetting resulted in the search taking an early turn when past champion Ken Jennings’ tweets dented his chances,...
TV & VideosPopculture

LeVar Burton Reveals His Wife's Brutally Honest Reaction to His 'Jeopardy!' Guest Hosting Stint

LeVar Burton has opened up about his Jeopardy! guest-hosting stint, and revealed his wife's brutally honest reaction to his performance. Ahead of his first episode, the iconic star appeared on Good Morning America to talk about working on the legendary game show. During the conversation, Burton shared that his wife, make-up artist Stephanie Cozart Burton, was present for his tapings.
TV & VideosFox47News

'Jeopardy!' has reportedly found its new host to succeed Trebek

"Jeopardy!" has reportedly found its new permanent host to succeed Alex Trebek. According to Variety and Deadline, the show's executive producer Mike Richards is reportedly close to finalizing a deal to become the game show's new host. Sony Pictures Television is expected to make an official announcement in the next...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Alex Trebek’s Daughter Marks His Would-Be 81st Birthday With Incredible Pic of Him With Massive Musk Ox

Today marks what would’ve been longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek’s 81st birthday. Several fans have taken to social media to honor the late host. Trebek’s close friends and family are celebrating the occasion as well. Earlier on Instagram, Trebek’s daughter Nicky posted a picture of him with a massive musk ox up in Alaska. The late “Jeopardy!” host seems to be feeding the musk ox directly from his hand.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Why Mike Richards was always going to be Jeopardy! host -- and why LeVar Burton didn't stand a chance

"First of all, Sony & #Jeopardy telegraphed this move early on when it had Richards host right after Ken Jennings," Melanie McFarland explains in a Twitter thread. "Jennings got a 7-week run, but that struck me as something of a stop-gap while production got its list of prospective hosts together. Jennings did...fine. However, on a show that prides itself on making the contestants the stars, having the GOAT as its permanent host ensures that in some respects he would always overshadow them. Having Richards follow Jennings reminded viewers of what Alex Trebek did so well. Richards doesn't directly channel or imitate Trebek, but his manner and delivery is familiar enough to recall the late great host. Of course it is. He was Trebek's EP. And he nailed his two weeks. By then the initial list of guest hosts had been released but, to be honest, most of the selections struck me as lovely tributes and/or theater. Notably, Levar Burton wasn't on that 1st list. Now: you could surmise that the Jeopardy! producers wanted to create some drama with that decision, but let's be real. The show was aware of the fan campaign. It began back in December 2020. Once Burton was added to the list that generated more publicity for him & the show, although obviously his desire get the hosting gig was and is genuine. However, a few things were against Burton from the jump. First, his stardom. Never mind the fact that the reasons he's famous & beloved are aligned with the Jeopardy! ideal. He's still a big star. And remember the whole point of Jeopardy! is to make its contenders the stars of the show. Yes, Trebek was its star when he was host, but the reason for that is he innovated a way of hosting that largely stayed out of contestants' way. He was low-key and comforting. Burton is also low-key and comforting. He's also forever associated with other iconic TV roles, though. And I think that (and yes, his age) worked against him more than his performance during his tryout week. In selecting Richards Jeopardy! is opting for a 'smooth transition' strategy in which the show's calm and comforting familiarity isn't entirely upended. He'll require an acclimation period, as any new person would, but perhaps not as much to diehard viewers. And here's where this analysis gets cold & brutal. Richards was selected despite the many cases made for Jeopardy to display some commitment to diversity by selecting a woman or a person of color because...the job was always his. Richards knows how to guide the game, how to keep the time, the cadence, everything. There's no need for a 'breaking in' period. He's ready to jump in because...he's the younger guy who has always been there. Isn't that how the world works?...For some people?..." McFarland adds: "Mike Richards makes sense for Jeopardy! because this is a show that doesn't need a star, or to change the world. It makes stars & takes pride in being a beacon of stability."
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek's Suggested Replacement Laura Coates Sparks Discussion Across Social Media

Sony Pictures Television's apparent decision to go with Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards as the late Alex Trebek's permanent replacement has caused a firestorm, following a season of buzzy celebrity guest hosts. After Variety reported Richards was in talks with Sony for the role, the decision was met with widespread disappointment, especially after many dug into Richards' controversial past at The Price Is Right. Others pointed out that Trebek had suggested CNN senior legal analyst Laura Coates as a potential replacement if producers wanted to hire a woman.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Ryan Reynolds Calls Guest Host LeVar Burton a ‘National Treasure’ As He Tries His Hand at Something New

We all know that LeVar Burton is a man of many talents. In addition to debuting as the latest guest host on Jeopardy!, Burton tried out something new on Monday. LeVar Burton is the latest in a long line of celebrity guest hosts on the popular game show. Jeopardy! has turned to a series of guest hosts while it tries to narrow who can permanently replace the legendary Alex Trebek, who passed away in November 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Former Guest Host Mayim Bialik Pays Tribute to Alex Trebek on His 81st Birthday

On Thursday, former Jeopardy! guest host Mayim Bialik paid tribute to legendary host Alex Trebek on what would have been his 81st birthday. Like countless other fans on social media today, Bialik made sure to honor Trebek on his July 22nd born day. She shared a short and heartfelt message and included an old black and white photo of Trebek. “Happy birthday to Alex Trebek, a legend who will never be forgotten,” Bialik added to the picture.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

LeVar Burton Asked His Wife How He Did After His First Day On Jeopardy. She Was Honest

To say that Jeopardy! is a cultural institution would be a bit of an understatement. The original incarnation of the show started airing in 1964 with Art Fleming as host, but the version of Jeopardy! that we all know and love premiered in 1984 with none other than the beloved Alex Trebek. Since Trebek’s passing in 2020, Jeopardy! has continued with a variety of guest hosts, including grand champion and reigning GOAT Ken Jennings, The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik, and most recently, Reading Rainbow and Star Trek veteran LeVar Burton.
TV ShowsPopculture

'Jeopardy!' Fans Praise David Faber's Performance as the 'Stuff Dreams Are Made Of'

After LeVar Burton's highly anticipated week as Jeopardy! host, David Faber is serving as the guest host for a week starting Monday. Faber, 57, is a business journalist, serving as a co-host of CNBC's Squawk on the Street morning show. After his first episode, Jeopardy! fans praised Faber's hosting style, even though many are not aware of his day job.

Comments / 0

Community Policy