TxDOT seal coating project begins

The annual Grayson County seal coating operations began this week. As the project makes its way through the county, drivers can expect daytime lane closures and delays. But, not all GC roads are scheduled for work this year. The Texas Department of Transportation crews are planning to seal US Highway 69 from Martin Luther King Street to US Highway 75; State Highway 160 from State Highway 11 to the Collin County line; Farm-to-Market 691 from Farm-to-Market 131 south to FM 131 north; FM 131 from FM 691 to Farm-to-Market 120; FM 131 from US Highway 82 to FM 691; State Highway 289 from the Collin County line to State Highway 56; and FM 121 from SH 289 to Farm-to-Market 3356.