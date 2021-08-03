Cancel
2020 Tokyo Olympics: Irish Boxer Forced To Withdraw After Injuring Ankle while Celebrating

By Jonathan Howard
Bad luck strikes at the worst of times because, of course it does. The latest at the Tokyo Olympics to be hit with the bad luck bug is Irish boxer Aidan Walsh. Walsh defeated Merven Clair of Mauritius in the quarterfinals of the welterweight competition. Upon winning that match, Walsh had earned himself the bronze medal with a chance to earn silver or gold should he get through the semifinals.

