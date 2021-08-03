Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Chinese EV manufacturer Li Auto plans $1.9 bln Hong Kong listing

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dL4UT_0bFo82yz00
People stand near the logo of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Li Auto at a product launch event in Beijing, China May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Li Auto Inc (L87Ay.F), said on Tuesday it was looking to raise as much as HK$15.0 billion ($1.93 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong.

Li Auto's proposal for secondary listing comes nearly a month after rival XPeng Inc (9868.HK) raised $1.8 billion in its Hong Kong debut, aiming to bank on the rising investor interest in electric vehicle makers. read more

Li Auto, a six-year old Chinese startup which raised $1.09 billion through its Nasdaq listing in July last year, said it would issue 100 million shares in its Hong Kong IPO at a maximum offer price of HK$150 per share.

The offer also includes a greenshoe, or over-allotment option, to sell a further 15 million shares within 30 days after listing, likely taking the total amount raised to up to HK$17.25 billion.

Earlier in the week, Li Auto reported a more than three-fold jump in the delivery of its only mid-size crossover SUV, Li ONEs, crossing the 8,000-vehicle milestone in July. read more

The EV maker will offer up to 10 million shares to investors in Hong Kong and 90 million shares to global investors, it said in an exchange filing.

($1 = 7.7728 Hong Kong dollars)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Ipo#Startup#Initial Public Offering#Chinese#Ev#Li Auto Inc#Xpeng Inc Lrb 9868
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

China's VIPKid to stop selling foreign-based tutoring

SHANGHAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings-backed Chinese education firm VIPKid said on Saturday it would stop selling classes taught by foreign-based tutors with immediate effect to comply with new rules announced for the country’s private education sector. China last month issued rules barring curriculum-based tutoring for profit, aiming to...
Economymoneyweek.com

Chinese regulators' latest clampdown rattles investors

Are Chinese stocks “uninvestable”? asks Farah Elbahrawy on Bloomberg. Goldman Sachs says its clients are wondering whether they should pull their money out after Beijing broadened a clampdown on businesses it blames “for increasing inequality and financial risk”. The resulting market volatility has pushed “key stock indexes to the brink of a bear market”.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Indonesian blockbuster IPO to set tone for Southeast Asia tech sector

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The first listing of a multibillion-dollar Southeast Asian tech company in Indonesia on Friday will set the benchmark for IPO hopefuls in a region where global investors are chasing fast growing e-commerce markets. PT Bukalapak.com Tbk, a 11-year-old e-commerce company backed by Ant Group, Singapore sovereign fund...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

South Korea's Kakao Bank shares debut 38% above IPO price

SEOUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Kakao Bank Corp saw its stock debut on Friday at 38% above its initial public offering (IPO) price, amid growth expectations for the digital bank’s planned mobile mortgage business and other offerings. (Reporting by Joyce Lee, Jihoon Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
MarketsNBC Philadelphia

Shares of Indonesian E-Commerce Company Bukalapak Jump 25% in Stock Market Debut

Shares of Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak jumped nearly 25% in their trading debut Friday — from an initial public offering price of 850 rupiah ($0.059) to 1,060 rupiah. As investors piled into the IPO, the sharp jump in share price triggered the Indonesian bourse's auto rejection mechanism. Friday's listing shows...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Subsidiary CSI Solar Submits Application for IPO on China's STAR Market

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ), today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co., Ltd. ("CSI Solar") has submitted the application documents for its potential initial public offering and listing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The documents have been received by the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
Economymobileworldlive.com

China Telecom progresses bumper Shanghai listing

China Telecom finalised a plan for a multi-billion dollar listing of shares on the Shanghai stock exchange, a process commenced after its equities were removed from the New York market earlier this year. In documents filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, where it has its primary listing, the company...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

China Telecom seeks US$7.3b in world’s top 2021 listing

(Aug 6): China Telecom Corp., one of the three mainland telecom carriers booted off the New York stock exchange, is planning to raise 47.1 billion yuan ($7.3 billion) from a listing in Shanghai that is set to be the world’s biggest so far this year. The A-shares were priced at...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Private equity Carlyle makes higher offer for UK's Vectura

Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity Carlyle Group on Friday made an increased takeover offer of 155 pence per share for Vectura, outbidding Tobacco group Philip Morris International’s offer agreed to by the British company last month. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
MarketsMetro International

Bukalapak surges 25% as Indonesia’s largest IPO fuels tech excitement

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Shares in Indonesia’s first listed tech unicorn, PT Bukalapak.com soared 25% on their market debut on Friday as investors scrambled to get a piece of the country’s fourth-largest e-commerce company in a booming sector. Bukalapak shares closed at 1,060 rupiah ($0.0738) after reaching the 25% limit minutes after...
Beauty & Fashionyicaiglobal.com

Chinese Cosmetic Surgery Chain Evercare Files for Hong Kong IPO

(Yicai Global) Aug. 5 -- Beijing Evercare Medical Technology Group, China’s fourth largest cosmetic plastic surgery company and the biggest in northern China, has applied to go public on the Hong Kong stock exchange, the bourse announced on Aug. 3. Evercare runs nine cosmetic surgery practices in five cities in...
Economyyicaiglobal.com

Chinese Developer Shui On Land Mulls Hong Kong IPO for Xintiandi Unit

(Yicai Global) Aug. 5 -- Chinese real estate giant Shui On Land is considering spinning off the subsidiary behind its legendary restaurant and shopping complex Xintiandi in downtown Shanghai, which now boasts a nationwide portfolio, and listing it in Hong Kong. Shui On Land is mulling a possible spinoff and...
EconomyForbes

Li Auto, Nio, Xpeng: How Did Chinese EV Players Fare In July?

U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicle players provided updates on their delivery figures for July, with Li Auto taking the top spot, while Nio (NYSE: NIO), which consistently delivered more vehicles than Li and Xpeng until June, falling to third place. Li Auto delivered a record 8,589 vehicles, an increase of about 11% versus June, driven by a strong uptake for its refreshed Li-One EVs. Xpeng also posted record deliveries of 8,040, up a solid 22% versus June, driven by stronger sales of its P7 sedan. Nio delivered 7,931 vehicles, a decline of about 2% versus June amid lower sales of the company’s mid-range ES6s SUV and the EC6s coupe SUV, which are likely facing stronger competition from Tesla, which recently reduced prices on its Model Y which competes directly with Nio’s offerings.
Economyspglobal.com

Hong Kong IPO market gets boost as mainland China, US tighten grip on listings

Hong Kong is set to become the destination for more IPO hopefuls from mainland China due to increased scrutiny from Washington and Beijing, even if valuations take a hit. The U.S. SEC said July 30 that Chinese issuers must disclose if they are structured as variable interest entities, which involve offshore holding companies controlling onshore assets and are widely adopted by Chinese internet and e-commerce companies. The issuers must also disclose if their IPO plans were rejected by Chinese authorities, and could be delisted if they do not share their audits for local reviews within three years.
EconomyPosted by
Coinspeaker

Li Auto Set for Secondary Listing in Hong Kong to Raise $1.93 Billion

Chinese carmaker Li Auto set to offer secondary listing in Hong Kong as a hedge against geopolitical risks between America and China. Automobile manufacturer Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI), is going ahead with a secondary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) despite regulatory crackdowns in the country. The Chinese electric vehicle startup, which is already listed on the NASDAQ, is looking to raise $1.93 billion. It plans to do this by offering 100 million Class A ordinary shares to investors at 150 Hong Kong dollars or $19.29. Li Auto plans to funnel the proceeds from its share offering into research and development of technology and future models. The automobile company is also looking to scale production and increase retail activities around its products.

Comments / 0

Community Policy