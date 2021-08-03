Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

If Recycling Was Honest: A Brand-New “Honest” Ad by Cracked

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis actually causes quite the argument among many many people since to be fair, a lot of folks don’t want to hear the truth, they want to think that everyone is bound to think like they do and will take care of the environment in every conceivable way. The problem, unfortunately, is that the cost that would come with safely disposing of or finding a way to truly reuse plastics is up for heavy debate since some folks have found ways to make it work, while others are bound to simply fill landfills and other areas with the materials that people believe are being scrubbed, recycled, and repurposed. To be fair, some folks are really trying to make it work, but the truth that keeps spreading is that apparently the level of work, time, and money that’s required to make this a successful solution is simply too much for big companies to invest in, which makes sense, unfortunately, considering that big companies are out to make money, not lose it. This is a pretty cynical way to look at things, but it’s closer to the truth than people might like.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Letter showed some honest insight

I just want to thank Mr. Clark for his honest and insightful letter, ”Goodbye to what we know and love.”. I don’t know you, but you are the first person I have read to truly understand the dilemma of a true Floridian. This has been going on for decades. The...
SocietyThought Catalog

The Power Of Connecting With People Honestly

One casual day, I went out with friends on what we called a light and chill outing. We had a nice walk, chit chatted a bit, and then went on a nice car ride, screaming our hearts out and jamming to our favorite music. It was warm and nice and our usual kind of thing. But what happened next healed something in me. It was like getting an unexpected, soothing hug out of the blue.
Healthredmond-reporter.com

Glucofort Review: Honest Ingredients List That Work or Scam?

A high level of blood sugar is a concerning health issue affecting a vast number of people. This can be because of a poor lifestyle, genetics, or lack of physical movement. The blood sugar level increases and causes damage to other body organs if left uncontrolled for a longer period. Patients who wish to overcome this health issue can choose the natural supplement GlucoFort and get positive results.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
NFLThe Guardian

The woman who rifles through New York’s garbage – exposing the city’s excesses

On an ordinary street in the middle of Manhattan, Anna Sacks gets ready to rifle through the trash. But first, she takes out her phone and turns on the camera. “You can see, they’ve ripped up the RXBars,” says Sacks in the resulting TikTok video, as she documents the depths of this particular bag of trash, plopped outside a CVS pharmacy. Her (puncture-proof) gloved hand maneuvers through the bag to reveal its contents: the aforementioned protein bars; tubes of toothpaste with the toothpaste squeezed out; a depleted makeup palette; a hairbrush that appears to covered in the aforementioned toothpaste. “Ugh,” Sacks manages at one point, before salvaging the hairbrush, noting it just needs to be washed. “It’s so gross that this is what they like to do, as a corporation, rather than help people.”
HomelessUbergizmo

AirTag Used To Prove Homeless Belongings Were Being Trashed

AirTags are meant to help people track down lost or missing items, but it seems that people are starting to find other ways of using them. Such is the case with lawyer Michael Fuller, who has been recently trying to get the city of Portland to stop clearing the tents belonging to homeless people from Laurelhurst Park.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.
Kalamazoo, MIkissfmdetroit.com

Fast Food Employee Suspended For Recording Her Manager.

Sophia Cargill, a general manager in training for a Kalamazoo, Michigan fast food establishment caught her assistant manger on video calling her a “b****” for not cleaning the frosty machine. Cargill said in a video on TikTok that she been suspended without pay, for recording her manger, whos name is Michael.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

$1000 Stimulus Checks Being Sent To Select Americans

A special stimulus check amounting to a maximum of $1000 is being paid to essential workers and teachers in particular states. The extra sum of money is being thought of as a gesture of gratitude for the people who have been giving service through the entire pandemic. It also aims to discourage the resignation of the staff in a few instances.

Comments / 0

Community Policy